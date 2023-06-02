 
close
Friday June 02, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Royals

Royal family sends 'official message' to Meghan Markle

The message clearly shows that Meghan Markle is no more relevant

By Web Desk
June 02, 2023
Royal family sends official message to Meghan Markle

The British royal family seems to have sent a clear message to Meghan Markle that she is no more relevant.

A look on the website of the British royal family suggests that the message is not so subtle.   

Story is that the information about Meghan has not been updated on the official website of the British royal family since the death of Queen Elizabeth.

It appears to be a deliberate act to leave "About Duchess of Sussex" page unattended because Prince Harry's profile clearly shows that it has been updated after the death of his grandmother.

Meghan page on the website read, "They [Harry and Meghan] are balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour their duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and their patronages."

Royal family sends official message to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's page says, They [Harry and Meghan] are balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour their duty to The King, the Commonwealth, and their patronages."

Royal family sends official message to Meghan Markle

The information given on the Duke of Duchess of Sussex's profiles shows that Meghan page mentions "their duties to The Queen" while Harry page state "heir duty to The King".

The information gives on the websites suggests that Meghan Markle's page has been left unattended on purpose.

Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 95 in September last year.