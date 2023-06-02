Prince Harry absolutely destroying reputation ‘every time they open their mouth’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are starting to ‘destroy what’s left of their reputation’ in Britain ‘anytime they open their mouth’.



These claims and warnings have been issued by royal expert and commentator Duncan Larcombe.

The admissions in question were brought to light during his interview with Fox News Digital.

He started everything off by pointing out how “It's quite hard to imagine them staying behind the cameras, but I think there is genuinely scope for them to carve out a life in America where they can carry out their philanthropic work.”

Particularly in places where “can do worthy causes, and they can make good and draw people's attention to issues that are important without having to plunge any more knives into the backs of Harry's family.”

“You know, that is surely possible,” Mr Larcombe claimed.

“How lucrative it will be will probably depend on how successful any documentaries and so on, things that they're involved in, prove to be."

But at the same time, Mr Larcombe believes the best way to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to continue making their living is by stopping all the criticism they’ve developed a monopoly in.

He even went as far as to say, “Stop the attacks. Stop the swipes in the comments because, as we can see, it's absolutely destroying their reputation in Britain.”

“And I don't know how well it's going down in America, but certainly from the popularity polls for the royals, every time they open their mouth, they seem to slip further and further to the bottom.”