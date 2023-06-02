Prince Harry follows in footsteps of King Edward VII?

Prince Harry is apparently following in the footsteps of King Edward VII as the Duke of Sussex is all set to make history when he testifies in his lawsuit against a newspaper group next week.
According to a report by Reuters, Lilibet and Archie’s doting father will become the first senior British royal to give evidence in court for 130 years.
Meghan Markle’s sweetheart will appear in the witness box at London's High Court as part of the case he and more than 100 other celebrities and high-profile figures have brought against MGN, publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People.
The report says it will be the first time a senior royal has given evidence since Edward VII testified as a witness in part of a divorce case in 1870 and 20 years later in a slander trial over a card game, both before he became king.
