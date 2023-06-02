Kushal Tandon announces comeback on TV by teasing 'first look' of new show

Kushal Tandon's new TV show 'Barsatein' features Shivangi Joshi

Kushal Tandon has announced his return to the Television by dropping the teaser of his new drama serial, Barsatein with Shivangi Joshi.

Kushal teased the first look of his new drama through his Instagram handle.

The promo opens with him looking all handsome and dapper in a pantsuit, walking on the streets in the rain. His handsome avatar makes heads turn.

Shivangi, on the other hand, can be seen in the teaser stopping a cab holding an umbrella. As soon as the cab stops, the Beyhadh actor gets inside and asks the driver to leave. Meanwhile, Shivangi is left stunned while processing the incident.

Kushal, 38, last featured in an intense and suspenseful drama Beyhadh in 2016-2017 along with the gorgeous Jennifer Winget.

Initially, he rose to fame with drama Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai in 2013. The star plus drama featured Nia Sharma, Krystle D’Souza and Karan Tacker.

Later, the actor became a part of the most-viewed reality show, Bigg Boss season 7 in which his chemistry with Gauahar Khan grabbed great limelight.

Kushal Tandon new drama Barsatein is set to premiere on Sony TV soon, reports India Today.