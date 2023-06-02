Meghan Markle ‘paints the town red’ while Harry gets ‘stuck at home’: report

Meghan Markle seems to have developed a party lifestyle in Montecito, all without Prince Harry.

These parties reportedly take place while Prince Harry stays “at home” in his California abode.

The news has been brought to light by commentator Petronella Wyatt.

She made the announcement via Twitter and admitted, “Friends of mine who live near Harry and Meghan are always bumping into Meghan at parties these days.”

However, “Strangely, she tends to leave Harry at home,” during these late-night escapades.

She later added a second tweet about the topic and it included a jibe against the Duchess of Sussex.

That tweet reads, “La Megs has become pally with someone from a very famous American family, whose wealth surpasses that of the Windsors.”

These claims have come shortly after Ms Wyatt mocked Meghan Markle’s award at the Women of Vision show and tweeted, at the time, “Her tally is in danger of overtaking that of both Einstein and Nelson Mandela.” But “Why is Meghan a woman of vision, anyway? Tunnel vision would be a better description.”