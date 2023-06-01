Jordan hotel video shows Kate and William before attending royal wedding

Prince William and Kate Middleton are visiting Jordan to attend the wedding of the country's Crown Prince Hussein.



The Prince and Princess of Wales are among a host of foreign royalty attending the nuptials of Prince Hussein and bride Rajwa Alseif on Thursday at the Zahran Palace.

According to Daily Mail, the attendance of the British royals - who were spotted at a luxury hotel in Amman last night was kept under wraps.

Jordanian state media confirmed their attendance a few hours before the start of the palace ceremony.

Jordan is gearing up for Crown Prince Hussein´s wedding on Thursday, an event already greeted with fireworks, concerts and social media frenzy in the usually quiet desert kingdom.

The eldest son of King Abdullah II will marry Saudi fiancee Rajwa Al Saif at the grand royal wedding with regional monarchs, US First Lady Jill Biden and the king of the Netherlands among the guests.

On the big day for the Hashemite kingdom, a key Western ally, the royal red motorcade, reserved for special occasions, will cross the capital Amman to celebrate the bride and groom who are both 28 years old.

In the lead-up to the wedding of the next in line to Jordan´s throne, the country has been gripped by royal fever.

Photos of Saif´s henna bridal party took the internet by storm last week as she donned a white gown with an Arabic poetry verse embroidered in gold: "When I see you, life becomes sweet".

The Royal Hashemite Court published a YouTube video of Prince Hussein´s mother Queen Rania and his sisters, Princesses Salma and Iman, singing and dancing with guests at the party.

"Like any mother, I have long dreamt of his wedding day," the queen said in a speech, telling her subjects that "Hussein is your son, and you are his family, and this is your wedding".

After the party, drones hovering over Amman formed the shape of a crown in the sky.