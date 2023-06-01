Kate and William's digital content creator asked to avoid sharing pictures from Jordan visit?

Prince William and Kate Middleton are attending the royal wedding of Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein to Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif.

According to the British media, the visit to Jordan has a personal link for Kate Middleton as she lived there for a couple of years as a result of her father Michael Middleton's work.

Multiple pictures and video of the British royals have appeared online but not a single photo or clip was posted on the Instagram and Twitter accounts of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The reason behind the decision not to share the content on their account is still unknown.

The digital content creator for Prince William and Kate Middleton was recently praised by royal fans for his work during the coronation of King Charles.

George Fuller, who has reportedly worked at the House of Commons, was called an extremely talented man who knows how to get his job done.

The royal fans hoped that George would stay on longer with his sound background in journalism and the media.

William and Kate were also praised for hiring a black person as the digital content creator.