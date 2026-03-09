Prince Harry, Meghan Markle exactly what the monarchy needs right now?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making headlines following their visit to Jordan.

However, the couple's visit sparked renewed debate about their place in the monarchy. They traveled to the Middle Eastern nation as part of a visit coordinated with the World Health Organization, where they met refugees and toured a rehabilitation center supporting people recovering from addiction.

While Harry and Meghan have stepped down from their riyal roles in 2020, their trip closely resembled the type of tours undertaken on behalf of the crown.

Now, the source told Radar Online, "What stands out when Harry and Meghan are on the ground is how quickly they dissolve the usual barriers."

"There is no stiff choreography or visible hierarchy in the way they move through a room. They tend to sit close, ask direct questions, and listen for longer than expected. In environments where people are coping with displacement or addiction, that informality can feel disarming, positively. It creates a sense that the exchange is human first and ceremonial second," the source added.

The insider noted, "Although this tour was not conducted under palace auspices, the structure mirrors traditional royal engagements – meetings with community leaders, walk-throughs of facilities, time set aside for private conversations, and public visibility for local initiatives."

The distinction is that they are no longer bound by layers of institutional oversight. Without those constraints, they can adapt the tone and pacing of a visit, spending more time on issues like recovery services, refugee integration, and support for wounded veterans. It gives their advocacy a more conversational, less scripted quality, which many participants find easier to relate to.

As per sources, even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's detractors admit that their public outings have "fluency to it."

"They appear comfortable improvising, laughing, crouching down to speak to children, or lingering in conversations rather than moving briskly along a line. That blend of star power and approachability gives their appearances a distinctly modern texture – less pageantry, more personality," the palace source said.

Adding, "And people need to remember the monarchy is not static – it has always adapted, albeit slowly. The unresolved question is whether that adaptation can accommodate figures like Harry and Meghan who function outside traditional palace frameworks yet still command international headlines for charitable causes. If evolution is the goal, then the debate becomes whether difference is a liability or an asset in shaping the institution's next chapter."

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry also won hearts with heartfelt gesture during the trip. The youngest son of King Charles left a handwritten note for those recovering addicts. "It's OK not to be OK… now share your courage and experience," the message read.