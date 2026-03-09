Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's shocking strategy to avoid jail revealed

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother of King Charles is reportedly planning to avoid jail with shocking move.

As he faces mounting legal scrutiny, insiders believe ex-Prince Andrew may use royal secrets as leverage to avoid jail.

The former Duke of York made headlines recently after being questioned by police on suspicion of misconduct in public office following an arrest at the Sandringham Estate.

The development has intensified scrutiny surrounding the embattled royal, whose past association with Jeffrey Epstein has long shadowed his public life.

According to sources close to the situation, Andrew is determined to defend himself vigorously, according to Radar Online.

An insider said, "He feels backed into a corner with nowhere to turn. The arrest was not just a legal shock but a profound personal humiliation. From his perspective, he has been effectively cut loose – left to manage the storm on his own while the institution closes ranks and moves forward without him."

"Watching official engagements continue uninterrupted while he was being questioned has only deepened that sense of abandonment," they added.

The source went on to add, "Andrew cannot reconcile the idea that he alone should carry the full weight of this scrutiny. He maintains that the social and professional networks under examination were not exclusive to him."

"In his view, others were present in the same environments, attended the same events, and moved in similar circles.

"He believes it is fundamentally unfair that he has become the singular focal point while the broader context is, as he sees it, being quietly ignored. That conviction is fueling much of his anger and his determination to push back. He could also basically use royal secrets only he knows as a bargaining chip to keep him out of jail if his case goes that far," the source added.

Further stating, "Andrew is convinced that if he is required to provide a comprehensive account if his actions and life inside the royal family to investigators, it will not portray him as an isolated actor. He believes he can demonstrate that decisions and associations existed within a broader context, not in a vacuum. That belief underpins his determination to cooperate on his own terms.

"There is also a strategic dimension. He sees the information he possesses as leverage – not necessarily to deploy recklessly, but as protection.

"Whether it ultimately serves as a negotiating position behind closed doors or forms part of a public rebuttal is unclear. What is clear is that he has no intention of fading quietly into the background. He is preparing for a protracted fight," the insider stated.

However, King Charles has publicly stated that the royal household will fully cooperate with authorities and that the legal process must proceed without interference.