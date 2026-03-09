Princess Beatrice, Eugenie ordered next step after great Royal snub

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are told to stay away from the Royals for an undefined time limit.

After Prince William has barred the York sisters from attending the Royal Ascot, it is best both Beatrice and Eugenie also take a back seat for Easter celebrations.

Royal expert, Jennie Bond, told the Mirror : "I’m sure the women care about the damage that has been done to the royal family, and it seems to me that the best way to support their uncle and cousins is to keep their distance for the foreseeable future.

She added: "It might be helpful if they told the King that they are otherwise engaged for Easter and Royal Ascot week, thus relieving him of the dilemma about whether to invite them.”

"Like it or not to, they would draw unwelcome press attention to themselves if they were to join the rest of the royals, so it might be better for all involved if they keep a low profile for now,” noted the expert.