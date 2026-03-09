Meghan Markle invites ‘kiss of death’ as she parts ways from Netflix
Meghan Markle is reminded she made a bad decision as she leaves her partnership with Netflix
Meghan Markle has seemingly made a bad choice as she quits her contract with Netflix.
The Duchess of Sussex is told she has opted for a business death as she loses her partnership with the biggest streaming giant.
But Eric Schiffer, PR expert tells Page Six: “Losing Netflix on As Ever is a brutal backlash because the halo just got ripped off, and what’s left looks like another failed Montecito money grab. For Meghan, losing Netflix is the kiss of death to the pitch that prestige partners still see unlimited upside.”
This comes as a source tells The Sun: “Meghan is still on good terms with the Netflix team and close personal friends with Ted (Sarandos) so hasn’t wanted to upset him, but is very happy to have full control of the company.
“It’s a good time for Meghan to have complete control, given recent successes.
“Netflix have been a good partner, but she’s wanted to go global with the brand for some time, but has been held back by the more cautious Netflix team,” added the source.
