King Charles delivers special speech on 56th Commonwealth Day

King Charles is marking Commonwealth Day with a unifying message for all the members.

His Majesty turned to his social media on Sunday ahead of the big day, and touched upon the importance of challenges.

In a special note for all the members of the Commonwealth, His Majesty noted: “We join together on this Commonwealth Day at a time of great challenge and great possibility. Across our world, communities and nations face the increasing pressures of conflict, climate change and rapid transformation. Yet it is often in such testing moments that the enduring spirit of the Commonwealth is most clearly revealed.”





The photo added: “Working together, we can ensure that the Commonwealth continues to stand as a force for good - grounded in community, committed to the kind of restorative sustainability that has a return on investment, enriched by culture, steadfast in its care for our planet, and united in friendship and in the service of its people.”

While captioning the post, His Majesty noted: “Tomorrow is Commonwealth Day: a

day to celebrate the 56 nations of the Commonwealth who work together on shared goals like development, democracy and peace.”

He added: “In his annual message to the Commonwealth, The King reflects on how the shared values and collective spirit of its nations can help them face global challenges and build a more hopeful, sustainable future together.”