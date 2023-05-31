Queen Elizabeth gave big message to her people in last Christmas speech

Queen Elizabeth II made dozens of Christmas speeches during her 70-year-reign, but her last one made in 2021 after the death of her husband Prince Philip was one of her most emotional addresses.

In her Christmas speech, she seemingly snubbed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and praised King Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

During her broadcast to the nation, she did not share even a single word about the Sussexes' six-month-old daughter Lilibet's first photo.



The Queen lauded the Prince of Wales, his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their climate activism, while not making even a tactic mention of her middle son or the Sussexes.

The Queen said: "I am proud beyond words that his (Philip’s) pioneering work has been taken on and magnified by our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William – admirably supported by Camilla and Catherine – most recently at the COP climate change summit in Glasgow."

The late Queen, according to some, seeming gave a message to the world that Charles, Camilla, Willian and Kate will run the monarchy in future. there would be no place for other non-working royals in Firm.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were left unmentioned. This might not have raised eyebrows—the queen was, after all, speaking specifically of the Cambridge's recent environment efforts—if not for recent reports that the Duke of Sussex felt “erased” from his grandmother's 2019 Christmas address.



According to royal biographer Christopher Andersen, who spoke to Us Weekly in at that time, the Queen made a last-minute decision to exclude Harry, Markle, and baby Archie after learning of her grandson's wish to step back from his senior royal title. (The couple didn't announce their decision until January 2020.)

The Queen reportedly chose to have a photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex removed from her desk during the taping, while displaying a large photo of the Cambridge family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.



"The queen hasn’t decided what to do about [Prince Harry's decision to leave],” Andersen told Us Weekly. “There’s a point at which—just before she gives a speech to the director on set—[she is] asked which photographs she wants in the shot next to her.” The queen reportedly pointed to a photo of the Sussex family and said, “We won’t be needing that one."