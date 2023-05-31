Prince Harry needs ‘streetwise firebrand’ Meghan Markle to appear ‘less boring’

Experts believe Prince Harry lacks any sort of personality without ‘streetwise firebrand’ by his side.



These revelations and claims have been issued by British journalist and author Petronella ‘Petsy’ Aspasia Wyatt.

Her insights have been shared with The Telegraph, and address Prince Harry’s ‘blandness’.



In the eyes of Ms Wyatt, “With all his princely social perfection, there is a boring blandness of personality about Harry that makes him less interesting alone than as a partner to the streetwise firebrand he has married.”

Especially when compared alongside Meghan Markle who can be “jarring” when “going her own way”.

Before concluding Ms Wyatt also referenced a claim by Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers who believe “[Prince Harry] gives [Meghan Markle] class, and she gives him s** appeal.”