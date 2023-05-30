'Prince William and Kate Middleton allegedly having marital issues'

Prince William and Kate Middleton have apparently become target of misinformation online days after speculations about Meghan and Harry's "divorce" started doing the rounds.
Pop Things, a verified Twitter account which shares news about celebrities, has claimed that "Prince William and Kate Middleton are allegedly having marital issues after the couple have been seen arguing and mad at each other on several occasions."
When it was confronted by a user, saying "is this really pop news", the Twitter account said, "If you’re still unaware, pop culture encapsulates many things including but not limited to: movies, TV, music, politics, technology, media, games, books, etc.
It added, "If an object, practice, or artistic output becomes POPULAR & part of public discourse then it is part of POPULAR CULTURE. Thank you!"
The account neither corroborate its claim about the Prince and Princess of Wales with any evidence nor did it refer to any mainstream media report which could have lent any credence to its statement.
Replying to the tweet, a user said, "But this is not even popular. This is pure gossip that someone planted for you to cover."
A royal fan accused the people behind the account of receiving money from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for spreading lies.
