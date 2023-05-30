Marvel's Thunderbolts: Release date, cast, and plot unveiled

Thunderbolts, providing an exciting look at reformed villains and antiheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel's highly-anticipated film, Thunderbolts, set to debut in 2024, is causing a stir among fans.

With its impressive cast and captivating storyline, the movie brings to life the enigmatic group of reformed villains and antiheroes known as the Thunderbolts, who work alongside the government to fight for justice.

Although initially slated for release on July 26, 2024, a potential delay is looming due to the Writers' Strike, which has caused a pause in production.

While an official announcement has not been made, the strike is expected to impact the film's release date, positioning Thunderbolts as the penultimate movie in Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Phase 5 will also include other highly-anticipated titles like Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, and Captain America: New World Order, as well as several television shows.

The cast of Thunderbolts was unveiled at Disney's D23 Expo in September 2022, featuring familiar faces such as Sebastian Stan reprising his role as Bucky Barnes, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, and Wyatt Russell as Jon Walker.

Joining them are Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr, and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross.

The film will be directed by Jake Schreier, known for his work on the film Paper Towns, while Eric Pearson takes on the role of the screenplay writer.

As for the plot, Thunderbolts will center around a group of antiheroes undertaking government missions. In the comic books, Helmut Zemo brings this eclectic group together, although Daniel Bruhl will not be reprising his role as Zemo in the movie.

David Harbour, who plays Red Guardian, provided some insight into the movie's plot during a podcast interview. He described the Thunderbolts as "losers" who consistently mess things up due to their character flaws. Harbour highlighted the blend of comedy and drama in the film, with the characters yearning for the recognition bestowed upon heroes like Captain America and Iron Man.

The movie promises to deliver an engaging and humorous exploration of flawed individuals navigating their way through missions and personal challenges.