Taylor Swift fans react to her emotional performance during Eras tour: 'So sad'

Taylor Swift fans reacted to her emotional performance amid The Eras Tour, as they claimed that she was crying remembering her ex Joe Alwyn.



The Anti-Hero hitmaker was quite low when she sat at her piano to perform False God at the MetLife stadium in on Saturday as per the concertgoers.

A video of the superstar playing the piano while singing her 2019 song went viral on TikTok in which the singer, who is usually very energetic during her concerts, sounded sad to her fans.

Some fans of the star even noted that Taylor did not even introduce the song before her performance, something which is said to be her usual practice.

In the comment section of the TikTok video, a fan of the artist claimed that she must be missing her former actor boyfriend despite moving on with controversial musician Matty Healy.

They commented that Taylor looked “so emotional” and even “teared up” after finishing the song, with one hinting that it was a secret message for Joe.

"I don't think they [Taylor and Joe] are over. I think this is her telling him... begging him to see her,” one user penned.

"I've never heard her sound so sad,” one commented while another added, "This hurts my heart. I just want her to be happy. Even if she's moving on for the better, the songs will no doubt sting.”

One user noted, "The song doesn't sound it, but you can see the pain in her eyes."

A concertgoer also validated the reactions of her fans online as they wrote on Twitter, "I was there she was kinda crying for most of the show tbh.”

“Started during Champagne Problems. But yes false god felt particularly, melancholy,” the statement added.