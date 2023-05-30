Benedict Cumberbatch had 'sleepless nights' after attack at home

Benedict Cumberbatch and his family feared for their lives after a chef carrying a fish knife attacked their North London home.

The armed intruder was recognized as Jack Bissell, who once worked at the Beaumont Hotel in Mayfair as a chef.



According to Daily Mail, the 35-year-old slammed the front door of the Marvel star's multi-million property, yelling, "I know you've moved here, I hope it burns down."

The star was at his house with his wife and their three children at the time when the attacker shouted his threats.

As per reports, the former chef also physically damaged the 46-year-old property by attacking the intercom, spitting on it, and throwing the plants against the wall.

Later, the authorities caught him through his DNA evidence collected via his spat on the intercom.

"Naturally, all of the family were absolutely terrified and thought this guy was going to get in and hurt them," an insider close to the situation told the outlet.

"Luckily, it never went that far. Benedict and Sophie have had many sleepless nights since worrying that they may be targeted again," the source added. "The fact that it was a targeted intrusion makes it a lot more scary."

On May 10, the court fined Bissel and ordered a three-year restraining order from the Cumberbatch family after he pleaded guilty.

Moreover, the case's facts could not be reported until they "successfully challenged blanket reporting restrictions this week," the British tabloid reports.

However, Bissell and Cumberbatch's connection is still up in the air.