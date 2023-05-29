Kate Middleton expected to draw flak over her parents business

Kate Middleton is likely to bear the brunt of the collapse of a company owned by her family.

A report in skynews.co.uk stated that British taxpayers are footing the bill for a loan taken out by Carole and Michael Middleton

The publication reported that they received a taxpayer-backed loan from UK bank NatWest to support the company during the coronavirus pandemic.

Citing The Times of London, it said the loan totalled £220000.

The report came amid criticism on the British royal family after The Guardian newspaper started publishing "Cost of The Crown" series which reveals the facts about the alleged hidden wealth of the family members.

The Princess of Wales and her husband Prince William are also likely to be targeted by the supporters of Meghan Markle who often remains target of royal fans for one reason or another.

The report said the restrictions on social gatherings led to Party Pieces experiencing a massive drop in revenue – going from £4.5 million to £3.2 million in 2022 – which led to the company taking out the loan.

The company’s fortunes failed to turn around after the pandemic and the Middletons were forced to sell the party business to British entrepreneur James Sinclair for just £180000.