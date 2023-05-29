Meghan Markle mocked for going through the boot of 'Prince William's car'

Meghan Markle is facing all kinds of allegations in a latest online campaign against her.



The campaign targeting Meghan Markle has intensified after rumours started swirling that the marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is on the rocks.

The rumours started as the couple celebrated the fifth wedding anniversary of their wedding.

The "Suits" actress once again become target of online attacks after she and her husband recently claimed that their lives were put at risk by paparazzi photographers in New York during a car chaze.

An old video of Meghan Markle shot apparently before her marriage to Prince Harry is being circulated with claims that it shows the former American actress being "caught" going through the boot of Prince William's car.

It is being claimed by her critics that Meghan Markle was taken aback when William's friend and security found her.

The video shared by Paula M on TikTok allegedly features Mark Dyer, an "important and powerful man" who "helped" Harry navigate life.

But a closer look at the vehicle shows that it belonged to Harry and his girlfriend was reportedly looking for a bottle of water or a phone her boyfriend asked her to fetch.