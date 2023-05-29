Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned shock marriages 'don't always last forever'

Prince Harry and Megan Markle, who left the royal life and relocated to the US in 2020, have been warned that shock marriages don't last long.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making headlines amid shocking predictions about their future relationship.



Previously, a former tennis player Boris Becker appeared warning the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about their future, asking the couple to "forget where you come from". He also claimed that shock marriages "don't always last forever".

Some experts and fans suggest that Meghan and Harry are not on the same page on many issues as the Duke still feels about his father King Charles and brother Prince William as he has several times hinted at reconciling with the Firm. While, former Suits star Meghan, according to some, thinks differently and won't allow Harry and their children to return to the royal fold.

Now, speculations grow over the couple's marriage as the Duke seems fed up with his new life in the US, and the couple are reportedly not having ideal married life there.

Meghan is reportedly focusing to strengthen her and Harry's position and earning power in the US, while the Prince's heart still in the UK.

Paul Burrell, Princess Diana's butler, has also shared his thoughts and knowledge about Meghan and Harry's relationship, claiming that the Duke "knows the truth about Meghan." He believes that the exiled royal will soon return to home soil for good.

Burrell went on saying: "You will inevitably see cracks in this marriage because we know with great press and great criticism and world fame comes great pressure and this couple will have great pressure on their shoulders."

"I have no doubt that when this happens, because we all know that it will happen, when it does happen then he will return to the United Kingdom and I think his father, the King, and his brother, the Prince of Wales will both greet him back into the country with open arms,” said Princess Diana's former butler?