King Charles ‘competing’ to be ‘star of the show’ with Kate Middleton

King Charles seems to be struggling with being the star of the show as other members of the royal family keep stealing his limelight.

In recent events, the monarch found himself being upstaged by his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, as they appeared at the recently-held annual Chelsea Flower Show (CFS).

Charles has been known for his love for the environment and the years he spent advocating protecting tropical rainforests, and according to royal experts, this would have garnered him much traction.

However, the recent seemed to have turned the tables for the monarch.

Writing in her column for news.com.au, royal expert Daniela Elser deduced that an event which “should have been a slam dunk bit of glowing PR” for Charles but when Kate turned up “unexpectedly and highly unusually” it all seemed to go downhill.

Elser wrote, “The next day the newspapers were not extolling what a good job the 74-year-old rookie had done assuming Queen Elizabeth’s mantle, but instead breathlessly covered the appearance of Kate at the CFS.”

According to the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, “some courtiers were alarmed” that the princess’ swanlike turn in a hot pink dress managed to gobble up all the media attention.

A source told Eden that this appearance was an “important engagement” for the monarch given his “love of horticulture.” Moreover, they stated that “it’s a shame” that his visit with Camilla received less coverage than might have been expected. I hope they are not too disappointed.”

Elser juxtaposed the scenario, “The sovereign is meant to be the star of the show and everyone else supporting actors who orbit their majesty – not competing energetically for the limelight and winning every time.”

With more family drama happening behind the scenes, Elser surmised that “what this situation perfectly demonstrates” is that right now, “it’s looking a lot like Charles has lost control of the unruly bunch of egos, titles, ambitions and rescue Jack Russells who make up the royal family.”