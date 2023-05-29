Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive support of another celebrity

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have received support of another celebrity days after King Charles coronation.



British comedy legend John Cleese has confirmed that he sympathises with Meghan and Harry.

Speaking to GB News, the Monty Python star said, “I do have sympathy with them [Prince Harry and Meghan Markle], yes.

“If I had to choose who to have dinner with out of the Royal Family or ex-Royal Family, I’d choose them.”

John Cleese’s support for Meghan and Harry came days after US actress Gwyneth Paltrow, her husband, TV producer, Brad Falchuk besides Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden dined with the royal couple in Montecito.

Earlier, King Charles was officially crowned on May 6.

Prince Harry attended the coronation without his wife Meghan and their kids Archie and Lilibet.