Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive support of another celebrity

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have received support of another celebrity days after King Charles coronation.
British comedy legend John Cleese has confirmed that he sympathises with Meghan and Harry.
Speaking to GB News, the Monty Python star said, “I do have sympathy with them [Prince Harry and Meghan Markle], yes.
“If I had to choose who to have dinner with out of the Royal Family or ex-Royal Family, I’d choose them.”
John Cleese’s support for Meghan and Harry came days after US actress Gwyneth Paltrow, her husband, TV producer, Brad Falchuk besides Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden dined with the royal couple in Montecito.
Earlier, King Charles was officially crowned on May 6.
Prince Harry attended the coronation without his wife Meghan and their kids Archie and Lilibet.
Prince William showed Queen Camilla that nobody can replace Diana
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly not on the same page on many issue
Prince Harry fears to lose his children if he divorces Meghan Markle, according to a royal insider
Rose Hanbury has found herself in the media spotlight several times after being linked to a rumour of an affair with...
The Duke of Sussex said he used drugs
The uncle of Prince Harry and Prince William recently attended an event to pay tribute to the late Duke