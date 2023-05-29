Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘determined’ to protect their marriage: report

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are ‘determined’ to protect their marriage at all costs amid reports of marital issues.



The New Idea, citing insiders in Los Angeles, reported Archie and Lilibet doting parents are “determined to protect their marriage at all costs”.

The sources also dismissed rumours that Prince Harry has room permanently booked in a luxury hotel that he visits without Meghan.

The insiders told publication that particular outlet was closed during coronavirus pandemic lockdowns and has yet to reopen.

The New Idea report comes days after Prince Harry’s spokesperson debunked rumours about him having a hotel room.

The spokesperson told Page Six, “This is not true.”

Earlier, Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell has predicted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s divorce in future.

Royal expert Angela Levin had also claimed that Meghan and Harry’s love days are numbered as the Duchess of Sussex is ‘absolutely separating’ from the Duke.