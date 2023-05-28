Prince Harry fed up with his new life in US?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to step back as senior working royals left the world in shock in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are living in the US with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, gave birth to many questions about their relationship with the monarchy.

Some royal commentators, authors and historians weighed in on the situation and shared their knowledge and opinions about the couple's decision. But, the tables have turned after a few years as Harry seems fed up with his new life in the US, and the couple are reportedly not having ideal married life there.

Meghan is reportedly doing her best to strengthen their position and earning power in the US, While Harry's heart still in the UK according to a source.

The source claimed: "Meghan and Harry are not on the same page on many issues and the Duke is burning inside due to his fractured relationship with father King Charles and brother Prince William."

Paul Burrell, Princess Diana's butler, has also shared his thoughts and knowledge about Meghan and Harry's relationship, claiming that the Duke "knows the truth about Meghan."

"Am I the only person in the UK that is thinking, has Harry finally woken up to the truth? Has he finally seen the truth of what his wife is doing and that he’s been brainwashed and mesmerized by her beauty or something? Because we all know that but he doesn’t seem to see it," Burrell revealed while speaking on GB News.

He believes that the exiled royal will soon return to home soil for good. He also claimed that King Charles, Prince William and the UK's public will welcome Harry with "open arms." if he returns to the palace.

"I have no doubt that when this happens, because we all know that it will happen, when it does happen then he will return to the United Kingdom and I think his father, the King, and his brother, the Prince of Wales will both greet him back into the country with open arms,” according to Princess Diana's aide.

He went on "You will inevitably see cracks in this marriage because we know with great press and great criticism and world fame comes great pressure and this couple will have great pressure on their shoulders."

He cleared his position saying that he personally does not want to see Harry unhappy again, adding: "I’ve seen too many tears, I want to see him very happy, I want to see him and his family grow but, y’know, there’s a niggling doubt in the back of my head.”

Previously, co-author to the Sussexes' biography 'Finding Freedom' Omid Scobie, claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could "come together" with the royal family in the future in a "more family-based way".