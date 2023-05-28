Prince George received a ‘symbolic gift’ that connects him to grandfather King Charles

King Charles shares a sweet connection to his eldest grandchild, Prince George, especially when it comes to Romania.

Count Tibor Kalnoky, a close friend of Charles gifted the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton a wildflower meadow for his christening, which is just an hour’s drive away from the monarch’s farmhouse in the village of Viscri, via Express.com.uk.

“If we sent flowers they would wilt, so this is a symbolic gift. Wildflowers are fragile like newborn babies,” Tibor had explained.

“This gift will protect this area and contribute to raising public awareness so that rare flowers can be protected.”

The meadow was gifted to Prince George in 2013 but the young royal has not had the chance to vist the property.

However, his grandfather loves the country especially after visiting in 1998. Charles often spends his holidays. Moreover, it was confirmed earlier this month that Charles would be taking his first holiday as King to his country retreat in Romania, which he bought in 2006.

The monarch will be making the trip without his wife Queen Camilla, as she will be staying at her home Ray Mill in Wiltshire which she bought following her divorce from Andrew Parker-Bowles in 1994.