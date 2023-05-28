King Charles is ‘proud’ of Prince William

Britain’s King Charles is proud of his eldest son Prince William and the father-son duo has forged a far closer bond in recent years, royal commentator Jennie Bond believes.
The royal expert said Prince William is following in the footsteps of his father as the Prince of Wales has taken up keen interest in the environment.
Talking to OK, per Express UK, Jennie Bond said, “He's proud of William particularly when it comes to his work with the Earthshot Prize and the environment in general. I mean, how could you not be?”
The royal expert went on to add, “The pair of them have absolutely become a lot closer recently thanks to these shared passions."
According to the report, the newly crowned monarch has dedicated the last five decades to protecting the environment.
Prince William has stepped into that role as the royal family's environmental advocate and speak more forcefully about the issues once associated with his father.
The Earthshot Prize is the latest best example of it.
