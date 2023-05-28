Kate Middleton has the role of ‘royal peacemaker’ between Camilla and William

Kate Middleton is seemingly vigilant when it comes to her unspoken role of a mediator between her husband Prince William and Camilla.

The Princess of Wales performed a special gesture towards the newly crowned Queen at the Coronation concert held earlier this month.

As King Charles and Camilla arrived at the event, Kate made a conscious effort to curtsy to both the King and Queen, however, Prince William only performed the gesture for Charles.

According to royal protocol, Queen Camilla is more senior than the Prince of Wales, and would usually be received with a bow. However, the Wales’ children also followed suit of their father.

According to professional body language expert, Judi James, who analysed the move to Express.co.uk, reflecting Kate’s role as the royal peacemaker.

“This is a unique example of selective bowing, where William, Charlotte and George opt to not bow or curtsy to Camilla in keeping with protocol, but Kate drops a deep curtsy to both Charles and Camilla,” James explained.

“It looks like an appeasement gesture after Camilla has been elevated to the role of Queen.”

Dubbing the move as a “warm” gesture Kate showed to her mother-in-law, she also added that she “might not have performed” the curtsy before the Coronation.

James noted that there must have a “sense of awareness of Camilla’s new role and status and we can see the Duke of Gloucester dropping his head before Kate makes a similar gesture.”

Moreover, James pointed out that William must have felt some “loyalty” to his mother Princess Diana “in the moment and chose to follow his gut instinct.” Meanwhile, Kate acted on her “role of royal peace-maker here.”

While William struggled with his dilemma, Kate “looks keen to register an end to any sense of animosity or resentment with this one simple gesture of respect from a future Queen to the current one.”