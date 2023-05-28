Princess Eugenie moves back to Ivy Cottage

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter Princess Eugenie has moved back into Ivy Cottage as she is set to welcome her second baby.



According to a report by Express UK, despite moving back into Ivy, Eugenie and her family have been staying at Frogmore Cottage, the former residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Princess Eugenie, who is pregnant with her second baby, has reportedly moved back to Ivy Cottage which is close to the Portland Hospital where she gave birth to her first child in February 2021.

Ivy Cottage is also closer to Royal Lodge, the residence of her father Prince Andrew.

Meanwhile, King Charles is reportedly keen to hand Royal Lodge in Windsor to Prince William and his family, and wants Andrew to move to Frogmore Cottage.

However, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father has refused to leave Royal Lodge, where he has been staying for almost 20 years.