Lil Wayne declares himself to WGA strike camp

Lil Wayne is taking a stand with the writers' movement as he supplied WGA picketers Fatburger truck outside Warner Bros. studio.
A Milli rapper provided a truck to the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California, for lunchtime, as actor Greg Berlanti earlier provided them breakfast.
"Thank you, Lil Wayne, for sending a @Fatburger truck to the picket lines today AND for having a turkey burger so I can keep this #StrikeBodSummer going! #WritersStrike #WGAStrong,” one protestor thanked the 40-year-old.
Previously, Snoop Dogg also supported the writers' strike cause, suggesting artists should boycott streaming services.
"[Artists] need to figure it out the same way the writers are figuring it out," Snoop continued. "The writers are striking because [of] streaming; they can't get paid. Because when it's on the platform, it's not like in the box office.
"I don't understand how the **** you get paid off of that shit. Somebody explain to me how you can get a billion streams and not get a million dollars?… That's the main gripe with a lot of us artists is that we do major numbers… But it don't add up to the money. Like where the **** is the money?"
He was asked what makes BTS’ music so distinct to which he replied: "black music is the base"
Priyanka Chopra opens up what she told Hollywood producers
Although the performances ended up going on without any problems, rumors of a fight began to take off
Schofield shocked the masses when he revealed that he had an affair with a younger man on the show
Soap star Jefferson Machado, aged 44, previously reported as missing on January 27, found dead in Brazil
'The Good Place' co-stars still remain close friends