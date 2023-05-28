Lil Wayne declares himself to WGA strike camp

Lil Wayne is taking a stand with the writers' movement as he supplied WGA picketers Fatburger truck outside Warner Bros. studio.

A Milli rapper provided a truck to the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California, for lunchtime, as actor Greg Berlanti earlier provided them breakfast.

"Thank you, Lil Wayne, for sending a @Fatburger truck to the picket lines today AND for having a turkey burger so I can keep this #StrikeBodSummer going! #WritersStrike #WGAStrong,” one protestor thanked the 40-year-old.



Previously, Snoop Dogg also supported the writers' strike cause, suggesting artists should boycott streaming services.

"[Artists] need to figure it out the same way the writers are figuring it out," Snoop continued. "The writers are striking because [of] streaming; they can't get paid. Because when it's on the platform, it's not like in the box office.

"I don't understand how the **** you get paid off of that shit. Somebody explain to me how you can get a billion streams and not get a million dollars?… That's the main gripe with a lot of us artists is that we do major numbers… But it don't add up to the money. Like where the **** is the money?"