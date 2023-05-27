Prince Harry forced to stay in marriage with Meghan even after knowing truth about her?

A royal insider has revealed shocking details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's married life, claiming that The Duke is only staying in the marriage so that he can see his two children, Archie and Lilibet, grow up.

Paul Burrell, who worked for Diana for over 10 years until her tragic death in car crash, has claimed that the Duke of Sussex is aware of the truth about the Duchess.



Burrell told GB News: "Am I the only person in the UK that is thinking, has Harry finally woken up to the truth? Has he finally seen the truth of what his wife is doing and that he’s been brainwashed and mesmerized by her beauty or something? Because we all know that but he doesn’t seem to see it."

The 64-year-old seemingly echoed the newly crowned King King Charles' former butler Grant Harrold’s recent prediction, saying he believes that the exiled royal will soon return to home soil for good.



He also claimed that the UK's public will welcome King Charles III's younger son with “open arms.”



"I have no doubt that when this happens, because we all know that it will happen, when it does happen then he will return to the United Kingdom and I think his father, the King, and his brother, the Prince of Wales will both greet him back into the country with open arms,” according to Princess Diana's aide.

The ex-royal staffer added: "There is an element of Harry we all love, we just don’t understand why he’s doing what he’s doing at the moment."



Burrell added: "I personally know Harry and I think he’s always wanted to be a father, he’s always wanted children, I think this element of splitting from his family right now is a little premature."

"I think he would want to stay in that driving seat to watch his children grow because if he left this relationship now he’d lose his children because she’d keep them in America and he wouldn’t see them. The Sussexes, who wed in 2018, sensationally shut the door on royal life in 2020 and hightailed it across the pond to California.

"Because of all of that, I think Harry will try to stick with the program for as long as he possibly can,” he went on.

"You will inevitably see cracks in this marriage because we know with great press and great criticism and world fame comes great pressure and this couple will have great pressure on their shoulders."

“I personally do not want to see Harry unhappy again, I’ve seen too many tears, I want to see him very happy, I want to see him and his family grow but, y’know, there’s a niggling doubt in the back of my head,” Burrell added.

