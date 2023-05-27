Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh revisits her dream of owning a dance studio

Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh never saw herself where she is now in the world of acting.

Despite having her first on-screen credit nearly four decades ago, Yeoh initially had dreams of pursuing a career in dance and establishing her own dance school. Acting was an unexpected opportunity that came her way, and although she had doubts at first, she decided to give it a try.

“I never dreamt of being on the silver screen,” she told ET Canada. “My world was always around dance, and I wanted to have my own school. I wanted to always be dancing with music and all that.”

Fortunately, she discovered a love for it and embraced the film industry, leading her to where she is today in Hollywood.

While growing up, Yeoh wanted to become a ballerina and even pursued ballet lessons from a young age. She later moved to England to study at London's esteemed Royal Academy of Dance.

In addition to dancing, she also dreamt of becoming a choreographer and sharing her passion with young children. Despite her initial ambitions, Yeoh's acting career flourished, and audiences can now watch her in the new Disney+ action series American Born Chinese.

Michelle Yeoh made Academy Awards history in March 2023 as she collected the Oscar for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The 60-year-old became the first Malaysian and Asian to receive an Academy Award in any category with her win for Best Actress. Yeoh has already won both the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.