Meghan Markle a ‘poster child’ for entitlement: ‘Always complains about life’

Meghan Markle has just been reduced to the ‘discredited face of a degenerating America’.



These accusations and claims have been brought to light by Erbil Gunasti, a film and TV producer.

He dished over everything regarding the Duchess of Sussex, alongside GB News.



The conversation in question arose when Mr Gunasti claimed, “For Americans, Meghan Markle was never a star.”

“When she became infamous in the UK as the ‘Hollywood actress’ dating Prince Harry, most, Americans asked simply ‘who’?”

“But now she has finally found her role – as the discredited face of a degenerating America,” Mr Gunasti added.

“In the new, divided, United States about half the population choose to believe that they are entitled to everything, anything, without the need to spend a lifetime working hard for it. And then, inevitably, they complain about their lot in life.”

“In that sense, Meghan has become the poster child for behaviour which seems to have infected the country and is rapidly spreading throughout the entire world.”