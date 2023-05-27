Johnny Depp sees similarities between him and Lily-Rose’s girlfriend 070 Shake

Johnny Depp has approved of Lily-Rose Depp’s romance with girlfriend O70 Shake as he sees“ similarities” between him and his little girl’s girlfriend.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star was the “first” to know about the Voyagers actor’s relationship with the rapper, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena.

Speaking to Daily Mail, a source close to the situation has revealed that Depp has no issues with Lily-Rose dating a girl as he is “no stranger to sexual fluidity.”

The actor-model confirmed her romance with a PDA filled at LAX as she was seen locking lips with the Guilty Conscience hitmaker following her return from 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The source told the publication, “Johnny was one of the first people to know about Danielle because Lily and him share everything with each other.”

“Johnny is no stranger to sexual fluidity and was married to an openly bisexual woman for years,” the insider said. “It didn't work out, but Lily grew up knowing this and normalized it.”

“Lily believes she is in love and there is nothing more than Johnny wants in this world than for her to love and be loved by someone who deserves her.

“He has not been the biggest fan of some of her ex-boyfriends, but there is a reason why Lily and these men did not work out.

The insider went on add that Depp thinks “it is super cool” that his daughter, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Paradis, is with “a musician because he is a musician.”

According to the outlet, the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star sees “similarities in style and overall vibe” between himself and Danielle.

“They say that girls fall for guys like their dads, but it seems that girls fall for girls like their dads too,” the insider said.