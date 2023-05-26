‘Hijack’ trailer: Idris Elba plays negotiates a plane attack in new thriller

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for Hijack, its upcoming thriller that sees action star Idris Elba in the lead role.
The plot of the thriller, which centers on a hijacked plane en route to London on a seven-hour flight, is executive produced by Elba.
The Luther star will portray Sam Nelson, a skilled negotiator who dares to employ a high-risk strategy to save the lives of the 200 passengers.
Apple TV’s heart-stopping thriller is a creation of Jim Field Smith (Criminal, Truth Seekers) and George Kay (Lupin, Criminal). Jim Field also served as the director whereas George Kay helmed the script.
Hijack also stars Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife, Snowpiercer), who plays Zahra Gahfoor, a counter-terrorism officer on the ground who also gets involved in the investigation.
Produced by 60Forty Films, the thriller also casts Christine Adams, Max Beesley, Eve Myles, Neil Maskell, Jasper Britton, Harry Michell, Aimee Kelly, Mohamed Elsandel and Ben Miles.
Hijack will air on Apple TV+ from June 28, 2023. The first two episodes will be released together, followed by one episode every week on Wednesdays through August 2.
Elba was recently seen in Luther: The Fallen Sun, where he starred as disgraced detective John Luther who escapes prison to take down a serial killer wreaking terror in London.
Ishaan Khattar Netflix original 'The Perfect Couple' is a six-episode miniseries
Britney Spears says she is ‘disgusted’ at people claiming that she is mentally not well
Taylor Swift will continue to stand by her beau Matty Healy amid concerns over his controversial past
'Mughal-E-Azam musical play is the first of its kind Broadway-musical phenomenon from India
Mel B says Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and she are coming together for special project
Ali Fazal and Gerard Butler starrer 'Kandhar' is expected to release in India in a few weeks