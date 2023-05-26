'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' finale focuses on Midge, Susie friendship

Rachel Brosnahan believes The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has ended in the best way.

Speaking to Variety the titular character of the Amazon series reflected on the finale as well as the friendship between Susie and Midge.



In the series finale of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel titled "Four Minutes," Rachel Brosnahan, who has received numerous awards for her role as Midge, delivers a powerful last performance on "The Gordon Ford Show."

Despite the show's policy against featuring employees, Midge appears as the resident lady writer, accompanied by host Gordon Ford (played by Reid Scott). During the performance, Midge contemplates a daring and potentially risky decision, with Susie, her manager, supporting her.

With just four minutes left before a commercial break, Midge seizes the moment and delivers an inspiring and heartfelt set, expressing her desire for a fulfilling life and breaking societal rules.

The audience, including Midge's parents and ex-husband, witnesses her remarkable performance, leading Ford to dub her The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The series highlights the deep friendship and love story between Midge and Susie, highlighting the impact they have on each other's lives and dreams.

The final scene, featuring the iconic line "Tits Up," was emotional for the cast, particularly Brosnahan and Alex Borstein, who play Midge and Susie, Brosnahan told Variety.

“It was emotional for everyone. But it was really special because we got to close out the chapter together with almost every part of the family, and almost everyone who had been there on the show over multiple seasons. We had to land the plane together, have our big feelings together and say goodbye to this thing that has changed all our lives. It was the perfect way to end.”