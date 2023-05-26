Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage is going to end in divorce?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage is going to end in divorce, Princess Diana’s former Butler Paul Burrell has predicted.



Talking to GB News host Dan Wootton, Paul also said if the Duke of Sussex divorced Meghan Markle which 'we all know will happen', he would 'lose his children' Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Discussing Meghan and Harry’s relationship following break up fears, Paul Burrell said King Charles younger son will try to stick it out for as long as he can with Meghan for his kids.

"I think he would want to stay in that driving seat [and not split with Meghan in order] to watch his children grow."

"If he left his relationship now, he'd lose his children because she'd keep them in America and he wouldn't see them.

"But I have no doubt that when this happens - because we all know that it will happen - he will return to the United Kingdom."

Earlier, royal expert Angela Levin had also claimed that Meghan and Harry’s love days are numbered as the Duchess of Sussex is ‘absolutely separating’ from the Duke.