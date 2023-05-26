King Charles to support Kate Middleton popularity: Here's Why

King Charles III is reportedly set to enjoy the benefits of Kate Middleton's popularity.

The monarch is apparently taking advantage of public love's for Kate and is avoiding the jealousy he felt for Diana.

Speaking about the envy Charles held against her, the former Princess of Wales talked about her difficult life in the Panorama interview.

"The pressure on us both as a couple with the media was phenomenal, and misunderstood by a great many people," she said. "We'd be going round Australia, for instance, and all you could hear was, 'Oh, she's on the other side,'" she told the host.

"Now, if you're a man like my husband, a proud man, you mind about that if you hear it every day for four weeks. And you feel low about it, instead of feeling happy and sharing it."

However, commenting on the current situation, royal expert Robert Jobson notes things will not be the same for Kate, who will be praised for her popularity.

Writing for MailOnline, he explained: "Whilst it is Charles' head that wears the Crown, it is William, Catherine and their children that will steal the limelight. They are bound to. And it is right.

"This time, it will be with Charles's blessing – for he knows for monarchy to survive it must be relevant to the younger generation."