Microsoft partners with OpenAI to empower software developers with smart tools

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks at the company’s Build developer conference in Seattle on May 7, 2018. cnbc.com

Microsoft is leveraging its partnership with OpenAI to introduce a range of smart tools for software developers.

The company highlighted numerous partners, including Adobe, Canva, Redfin, and TripAdvisor, who are building plugins for OpenAI's ChatGPT and chatbots in Microsoft applications. OpenAI's ChatGPT, the viral chatbot, has played a significant role in popularising artificial intelligence. At the Build conference for software developers, Microsoft showcased its collaboration with OpenAI and announced several developer products utilising OpenAI's technology.

During the conference, a conversation between Greg Brockman, OpenAI's co-founder and president, and Kevin Scott, Microsoft's technology chief, emphasised the crucial role of developers in advancing AI. Microsoft unveiled various products for developers, such as Azure cloud tools for customised text summarisation and a forthcoming chatbot to assist with data preparation for analysis. Additionally, developers can create plugins for ChatGPT and Microsoft's chatbots, including those integrated into Windows.

The release of OpenAI's ChatGPT generated significant interest from consumers, leading companies like Atlassian, Morgan Stanley, and Salesforce to showcase integrations with OpenAI's GPT-4 large language model. Generative AI, which enables computer-generated responses based on human input, has transformed the software landscape. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella emphasised the transformative impact of generative AI on the developer stack.

Microsoft's focus on enriching its own software properties, like Microsoft 365, is crucial for third-party developers. Integrating these plugins can enhance products like Microsoft Teams, making it a central hub for various processes and tasks. Microsoft highlighted several plugin developers, demonstrating the Windows chatbot's ability to play Spotify playlists, create logos using Adobe Express, and send them to colleagues over Teams.

Furthermore, Microsoft plans to incorporate GPT-4 into Teams and other Microsoft products, such as the Bing search engine, resulting in branded bots like Copilot. This strategy emphasises collaboration and has garnered excitement within the company. Analysts responded positively to Microsoft's developer-focused approach, praising the company's pace of innovation.

Greg Brockman hinted at the possibility of reduced costs for GPT-4, running on Azure, which could make it more accessible to developers. OpenAI has previously achieved significant price reductions, and they anticipate similar trends with future models, including GPT-4.