Meghan Markle, Prince Harry set to leave the past behind?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who dominated the headlines because of the various secrets they have revealed about the royal family, are advised to look to carve out a new brand for themselves instead of selling their royal secrets.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have various media deals lined up, most notably with Netflix, and their future projects won't be about revealing royal secrets or bringing up the past.



But, some still cling to the facts that it does not seem possible for the couple to leave the past behind.

Some royal experts and fans believe that the couple won't survive without selling their royal life. They have dished a lot of dirt, angering their family members in the process.

According to some, the couple have no plans to stop anytime soon as their partners, with whom they allegedly signed lucrative deals like their podcasts, documentaries, reportedly want them to reveal more.

But, The Daily Express' digital royal editor Emily Ferguson thinks differently. She previously claimed: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to start a new era in the coming months and stop publicly trashing the Royal Family."

"Prince Harry and Meghan, who have lived in the US for almost three years, are set to focus on their future by carving out new projects, building on their Archewell brand and distancing themselves from the Firm. The couple will look to carve out a new brand for themselves away from the drama of their rift with the royal family," she added.

The expert added that it may help the couple to make amends with their royal relatives: "Such an approach will be aimed at improving their reputation and making amends with Harry's family."

But, PR expert Shannon Peerless highlighted the fact that "the royal feud will unfortunately follow them around for years and years to come."

Peerless continued: Even if a reconciliation occurs, which it certainly could, the spotlight will be so heavily focused on them all that the rumour mill will never be far from churning into gear again."