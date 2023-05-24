King Charles, Camilla receive royally warm welcome in Northern Ireland

King Charles and Queen Camilla received royally warm welcome as they arrived in Belfast, their first visit to Northern Ireland since they were officially crowned.



Royal expert Richard Palmer confirmed the King and Queen’s visit on Twitter.

Richard Palmer tweeted, “The King and Queen have arrived in Belfast on a two-day visit to Northern Ireland, their first since the Coronation.”

According to Daily Mail, the monarch and Camilla were greeted by hundreds of well-wishers in Newtownabbey, where they opened a new Coronation Garden.

King Charles also held meeting with Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris during his visit to the Hillsborough Castle, in Hillsborough.

This is King Charles and Camilla’s first visit to Northern Ireland since he was anointed and crowned on May 6 in Britain's biggest ceremonial event for seven decades.