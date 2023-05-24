Kate Middleton, William’s ‘tantrums’ sign of ‘healthy, relatable’ marriage

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s arguments are a sign of a healthy, relatable marriage, as per an expert

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s arguments and rows are a sign of a healthy, relatable marriage, as per royal commentator Jennie Bond.

Bond’s comments come after royal author Tom Quinn claimed last week that inside sources have suggested that the Princess of Wales treats her prince like her ‘fourth child’ due to his tendency to throw ‘tantrums’.

However, Bond told OK! Magazine: “Who doesn’t treat their husband like another toddler from time to time?”

“It’s well known that William can be hot tempered and certainly quite stubborn. Of course, they have rows, which apparently can be quite fiery, but they are quickly over and peace is restored,” she assured.

Bond then went on to defend Kate and William’s alleged rows, saying that instead of being a cause of worry, they cement the relatability of the Wales’.

“I think it’s a sign of a healthy and relatable marriage. And, actually, there is an incredibly equal partnership,” the expert said.

The same was echoed by Quinn in his book Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, in which he claimed: “She (Kate) said, ‘Like every other couple, we have days when we are really, really cross with each other, or days when we don’t talk to each other’. They want to be seen as an ordinary couple with the same stresses of having children, work, and everything else that life brings.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William tied the knot in a lavish royal wedding in 2011, and share three children, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte.