Wednesday May 24, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle living ‘high life’ like the late Queen’s Corgis’

By Web Desk
May 24, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly living the ‘high life’ just like the late Queen’s Corgis, according to experts.

These revelations and claims have been issued by a writer for News.com.au.

She started off by saying that she ‘understands’ the reason for stepping down, because the Sussexes now get to live like the late Queen’s Corgis.

Ms Madigan was quoted saying, “Meghan’s had a rough trot. She left the royal family, was nauseating on Netflix and compared her husband and her to pepper and salt shakers.”

“Her greatest crime is the horrifying way she uses metaphors, but arguably everyone was far more upset about her and Harry giving up on being working royals and instead wanting to be ‘non-working’ royals.”

“In fairness to them, who doesn’t want to be a non-working royal? Basically you just get to live the life that the Queen’s corgies are already living.”