Meghan Markle’s ‘obsession with fame’ is ‘a little unhinged’

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for behaving a ‘little unhinged’ and obsessed with finding fame.

These accusations and claims have been issued by royal contributor Jim Geraghty issued these claims.

He weighed in on everything with the National Review.



He started by saying, “There’s always been something a little unhinged about Markle’s relentless pursuit of fame”.

“She and her husband can’t be all that bright if they thought they could make up a story like this and no one would notice the lack of corroborating evidence,” Mr Gergahty added.

“Or maybe they’ve become so solipsistic that they no longer perceive the events around them clearly, and the routine headaches of dealing with paparazzi in the middle of New York City become,” and “in their minds, a life-and-death pursuit with disturbing echoes of the events leading up to the death of Harry’s mother.”