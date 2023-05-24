Prince Harry, Meghan’s new strategy ‘to remain relevant is to just make stuff up’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently standing accused of allegedly trying to ‘remain relevant’ and ‘just making stuff up’ with the NYC car chase.

Jim Geraghty, royal contributor, issued these claims against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

His admissions and thoughts were shared in a piece for the National Review.



There, he bashed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s account of the NYC car chase.

He started by saying, “As many people immediately observed, that area, like most of New York City, is covered with traffic cameras, red-light cameras, security cameras, and all the cell-phone cameras of all of the pedestrians on the sidewalk.”

So “If the events had transpired the way the couple’s official statement described, we would all be watching video of it this morning.”

But considering not even one witness stepped forward to corroborate the account “Apparently, Harry and Meghan’s new strategy to remain relevant is to just make stuff up.”