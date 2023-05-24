Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are seemingly getting cosy enjoying their time together following their PDA-packed Coachella reunion last month.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023, the Señorita crooners were in good spirits as they smiled while holding hands strolling the streets of New York City, via multiple outlets.

The former Fifth Harmony member, 26, was dressed in a black leather jacket, and a white tank top with a pair of baggy ripped jeans.

For his part, the There's Nothing Holdin’ Me Back singer, 24, kept is casual with a sleeveless dark grey tank top and faded denim jeans, while carrying a backpack and a drink.

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello fuel reconciliation rumours with romantic outing

While neither has confirmed the status of their relationship since announcing their split in November 2021 after two years of dating, the pair recently made headlines in April after sharing a kiss at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival in California.

The exes sparked reconciliation rumours after they were seen packing on PDA at the music festival. In videos that surfaced from the event, the pair potted chatting it up and sharing drinks with friends. Moreover, in one clip, they were even seen locking lips.

The outing at Big Apple comes two weeks after they reunited in Los Angeles as they shared a hug while waiting in line for a show at the famed Hollywood Improv. The outing was followed by a trip to the Sunset Tower Hotel.

A source told Entertainment Tonight at the time, “Shawn and Camila aren’t officially back together, but they are enjoying each other’s company and seeing where things go.”

The insider added, “When they met up and kissed at Coachella, they were having fun and being in the moment together. They are both attracted to each other and care about one another a lot... They are having fun.”