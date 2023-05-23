Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face fresh backlash over car chase 'farce'

A royal commentator has lashed out at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for their New York stunt, which the couple describes as a "near catastrophic" car chase.

Dan Wootton, GB News host, has taken a brutal dig at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over their two-hour paparazzi car chase “farce”, claiming that it has proven to the liberal media Harry and Meghan are "compulsive liars".

Harry and Meghan's spokesperson claimed that the Sussexes were engaged in a two-hour “near catastrophic” car chase with paparazzi after attending an awards show in New York City last week.



However, the New York Police Department said the pursuit was short and there were no injuries. The Sussexes’ cab driver Sukhcharn Singh also downplayed the incident, telling the Washington Post he believed their recount of the event was “exaggerated”.



The conflicting reports from the scene, and eye witnesses statements seemingly contradicted the 'catastrophic' claim of the couple.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams also said he’d "find it hard to believe" the possibility of a “two hour high speed chase” occurring in the city.

