Florence Pugh reveals indie filmmakers were ‘pissed off’ when she joined Marvel

Florence Pugh will next be seen in Oppenheimer

Florence Pugh recently shared how she received backlash from the independent film industry for joining Marvel after she gained recognition in the industry with indie films like Midsommar and Lady Macbeth.



Talking to Time Magazine, the actress said, “So many people in the indie film world were really pissed off at me,”

“They were like, ‘Great, now she’s gone forever.’ And I’m like, no, I’m working as hard as I used to work.”

“I’ve always done back-to-back movies. It’s just people are watching them now. You just have to be a bit more organized with your schedule,” she added.

Pugh joined the Marvel multiverse as Yelena Belova in Black Widow, and reprised the role in the series Hawkeye.

Despite having joined a big franchise, Pugh continues to do independent films and completed Sebastian Lelio’s psychological drama The Wonder in between Marvel movies.

In March, the acclaimed actress told Total Film Magazine that she never intended to do only one type of film, saying, “Because I think there’s beauty in all types of those films. There’s beauty in the massive, epic storylines like ‘Dune,’ like Marvel, like even ‘Oppenheimer’ that I did.

“And then there’s also beauty in all these little ones that not everyone is going to see. I’ve never, ever only thought that I was going to just do one type of movie.”

Pugh will next be seen in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which will bow in theaters on July 21, 2023.