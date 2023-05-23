Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie visits Iraq

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh visited Iraq to continue her work to champion the survivors of conflict related sexual violence.



The Duchess spent two days in Baghdad, where she heard about the challenges facing Iraqi women and girls, and the ongoing work to protect and promote their rights.

She attended a session of the annual CSSF Women's Voices First Conference, where she delivered an address on the Women, Peace and Security Agenda.

At the conference, the Duchess also met with local Women's Rights organisations and beneficiaries supported by the programmes.

The Duchess of Edinburgh visited a high school for girls, and spoke to students and teachers about education for young women in the country, and their hopes for the future.

While in Baghdad, the Duchess of Edinburgh was received by the President of Iraq, Abdul Latif Rashid and the First Lady, and Her Royal Highness shared a message of greeting from His Majesty The King.

The Duchess was also received by Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al Sudani.

In the evening, Her Royal Highness attended a reception celebrating and connecting with Iraqi leaders furthering the Women, Peace and Security Agenda, and met survivors.