Beyonce shows off chic style while out on date with Jay-Z

Iconic American singer Beyonce looked stunning while out on a date with her beau Jay-Z. She stunned in a sleek black getup as the duo made their way through London.

The 41 year old star who just bought a $200 million luxury home in Malibu, donned a striped blazer with a matching pair of black shorts and a chic bralette. She brought the look together with a pair of knee high boots, with her luscious hair falling in loose waves over her shoulders.

She and Jay-Z enjoyed dinner at Oswald's which is commonly known as the “most exclusive of London's private members' clubs.”

She showed off their dining experience by posting a picture of rosé and oysters as they celebrated their major purchase in Malibu. The sprawling 300K square foot house now marks the second most expensive real estate deal in the country, coming behind the purchase made by Ken Griffin, a hedge fund big name back in 2019.